Talented 'singing rail conductor' is to hold auction of his railway-themed art at Knaresborough Railway Station
Local musician, artist and Northern rail staff member, Paul Mirfin has created four poster-sized oil paintings to be displayed at the station – with the originals to be auctioned next week.
All four paintings are on railway themes relating to Knaresborough and have been commissioned thanks to a generous grant from Northern Rail.
The event, which will take place at the Old Ticket Office Cafe at Knaresborough railway station next Thursday, October 26, will benefit from the services of a professional auctioneer, Ian Thornton of Thornton Linley.
All the proceeds raised from the original paintings will go towards funding the up-keep of the station by volunteers of Friends of Knaresborough Station who do so much for the station.
Having built a musical reputation with his semi-acoustic band after appearing on BBC TV's Songs of Praise and selling out Harrogate's Royal Hall, the likable and multi-talented Mirfin has branched out into art.
The prints are being displayed on platform one at Knaresborough railway station and are also available to purchase at the auction separately.
Next week’s event is free entry with a complementary glass of wine.
Refreshments will be available from 7pm.
The auction proper will begin at 7.30pm.
Paul continues to combine his artistic pursuits with his life in music.
The Paul Mirfin Band recently played a sold-out folk rock gig in the intimate confines of the Music Bank shop in Knaresborough.