Talented 'singing rail conductor' is to hold auction of his railway-themed art at Knaresborough Railway Station

An auction of railway-themed art by Harrogate's popular 'singing conductor' is to take place inside Knaresborough rail station.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Local musician, artist and Northern rail staff member, Paul Mirfin has created four poster-sized oil paintings to be displayed at the station – with the originals to be auctioned next week.

All four paintings are on railway themes relating to Knaresborough and have been commissioned thanks to a generous grant from Northern Rail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, which will take place at the Old Ticket Office Cafe at Knaresborough railway station next Thursday, October 26, will benefit from the services of a professional auctioneer, Ian Thornton of Thornton Linley.

Harrogate musician, artist and Northern rail staff member, Paul Mirfin who has created four poster-sized oil paintings to be displayed at Knaresborough Railway Station. (Picture contributed)

All the proceeds raised from the original paintings will go towards funding the up-keep of the station by volunteers of Friends of Knaresborough Station who do so much for the station.

Having built a musical reputation with his semi-acoustic band after appearing on BBC TV's Songs of Praise and selling out Harrogate's Royal Hall, the likable and multi-talented Mirfin has branched out into art.

The prints are being displayed on platform one at Knaresborough railway station and are also available to purchase at the auction separately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next week’s event is free entry with a complementary glass of wine.

Harrogate musician, artist and Northern rail staff member, Paul Mirfin with the owners of the Old Ticket Office Cafe at of Knaresborough Station where the fundraising auction will take place. (Picture contributed)

Refreshments will be available from 7pm.

The auction proper will begin at 7.30pm.

Paul continues to combine his artistic pursuits with his life in music.