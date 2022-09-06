Tadcaster car park to close temporarily for improvement works

The car park will be closed from Monday, September 12, however while the work is being carried out, the toilet and bus station at the site will remain open and in use.

Councillor David Buckle, Lead Member for Communities and Economic Development, is hoping that the improvements will be beneficial for all car park users, residents and businesses in Tadcaster.

He said: “We apologise for any inconvenience this closure may cause to residents, local businesses and visitors to Tadcaster.

The Britannia car park in Tadcaster is set to close for six weeks to allow for improvement and refurbishment work to take place

"Our contractors will carry out the work as quickly as possible to minimise the disruption and where possible during the works spaces will be opened up for those using the surgery nearby.

“The work is part of a comprehensive programme to upgrade Council owned car parks.

"We have already redesigned and improved Market Cross, Audus Street and South Parade car parks in Selby and I am pleased that this work will deliver improvements for the users of Britannia car park, residents and businesses in Tadcaster.”

The £110,000 scheme will include surface improvements, relaying stone flags and replacing paving.

The site will also be prepared for electric vehicle charging points which will be added at a later date.

The layby, which is currently unused, will be removed along with an old wooden fence and new planted areas will be added.