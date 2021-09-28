Sunday buses to run into October

Dales and Bowland Community Interest Company announced the move this week, along with other popular services to run throughout winter.

“The main Sunday morning departures will continue at 10.20 from Harrogate, with buses leaving for Pateley Bridge and Richmond, and at 11.15 from Pateley Bridge with buses leaving for Scar House Reservoir, Grassington and Harrogate,” said a spokesman for Dales and Bowland CIC.

“In addition, it has recently been announced that the Sunday service on Harrogate Bus Company route 24 between Harrogate and Pateley Bridge will continue running throughout the winter months as well, thanks to continued support from Dales and Bowland CIC.

“The summer timetable will therefore continue unchanged every day of the week all year round.

“The popular £1 single fare for young people on Sundays will also continue to be available on service 24.”

They added: “A direct bus between Harrogate and Skipton was reintroduced on Saturdays earlier this year after an absence of several years and has proved popular.

“As a result, with support from Dales and Bowland CIC, DalesBus service 59 will also continue throughout the winter months.

“It is hoped to be able to increase this service next year if funding is available from the government’s Bus Back Better strategy,” added the spokesman.

Services are:

* Nidderdale DalesBus 821 between Keighley, Otley, the Washburn Valley, Pateley Bridge and Scar House Reservoir in Upper Nidderdale

* Double-decker DalesBus 822 between York, Ripon, Fountains Abbey, Pateley Bridge and Grassington

* Eastern DalesBus 825 between York, Harrogate, Brimham Rocks, Fountains Abbey, Masham, Middleham, Leyburn and Richmond