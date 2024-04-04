Summer Sunday buses make an early return to Nidderdale, with services set to run until October

Summer Sunday buses into and around Nidderdale have made an early return this year, with services re-starting on Easter Sunday.
By Dominic Brown
Published 4th Apr 2024, 12:00 BST
Nidderdale DalesBus 821 will run from Keighley and Otley via the Washburn Valley to Pateley Bridge, then continues up the dale past Gouthwaite Reservoir to Ramsgill, Lofthouse and Scar House Reservoir every Sunday and bank holiday until October 20.

Buses leave from Pateley Bridge at 11.15am and 2.15pm, returning from Scar House Reservoir at 12.40pm and 3.50pm.

DalesBus service 822 will run between York, Ripon, Fountains Abbey, Pateley Bridge and Grassington.

DalesBus 822 in Pateley BridgeDalesBus 822 in Pateley Bridge
DalesBus 822 in Pateley Bridge

Buses leave Ripon at 10.30am and 2.40pm, and Pateley Bridge at 11.15am and 3.25pm for Hebden and Grassington, and from Pateley Bridge at 12.30pm and 4.30pm for Fountains Abbey and Ripon.

Connections are available at Pateley Bridge on DalesBus 24, leaving from Harrogate Bus Station at 10.15am or 1.15pm.

All single fares are £2 (£1 for under 19s) as part of a national initiative.

For more details, visit www.dalesbus.org/nidderdale

