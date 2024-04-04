Summer Sunday buses make an early return to Nidderdale, with services set to run until October

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nidderdale DalesBus 821 will run from Keighley and Otley via the Washburn Valley to Pateley Bridge, then continues up the dale past Gouthwaite Reservoir to Ramsgill, Lofthouse and Scar House Reservoir every Sunday and bank holiday until October 20.

Buses leave from Pateley Bridge at 11.15am and 2.15pm, returning from Scar House Reservoir at 12.40pm and 3.50pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DalesBus service 822 will run between York, Ripon, Fountains Abbey, Pateley Bridge and Grassington.

DalesBus 822 in Pateley Bridge

Buses leave Ripon at 10.30am and 2.40pm, and Pateley Bridge at 11.15am and 3.25pm for Hebden and Grassington, and from Pateley Bridge at 12.30pm and 4.30pm for Fountains Abbey and Ripon.

Connections are available at Pateley Bridge on DalesBus 24, leaving from Harrogate Bus Station at 10.15am or 1.15pm.

All single fares are £2 (£1 for under 19s) as part of a national initiative.