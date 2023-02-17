Wizz Air flights from Wroclaw, Warsaw and Krakow have all been diverted to Liverpool.

The flights were due to land at LBA by 8am this morning.

The Aer Lingus flight from Dublin has also been delayed.

Flight tracking enthusiasts are using software to track the planes routes – with many circling the airport before being diverted elsewhere.

It is not yet know if flights will be able to land for the remainder of the morning.

The yellow weather warning for wind from Storm Otto is in place until 2pm this afternoon (Feb 17).

The storm, the first to be named this winter, has been labelled Otto by the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) and is expected to bring disruption to travellers across northern areas of the UK.

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

UPDATE FROM LBA

At present, LBA is open however, adverse weather conditions have caused disruption to flight schedules.

A spokesperson for LBA said they are working with airline and airport partners to ensure passengers can still travel safely.

Passengers should check with their airline or tour operator for the status of their flights.

Passengers can also check the arrivals and departures page on the LBA website for live updates.

A spokesperson for LBA, said: “We currently remain open but are experiencing some delays and disruptions to flights.