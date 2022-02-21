Storm Franklin: TransPennine Express customers across Yorkshire warned to plan ahead as weather continues to cause disruption

Services on the TransPennine Express route between Cleethorpes and Manchester are currently affected by flooding, with no trains able to run between Doncaster and Sheffield.

As a result, TPE are currently running shuttle services between Cleethorpes – Doncaster and Sheffield – Manchester Piccadilly.

Customers are advised to only travel on this route if their journey is essential.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TransPennine Express is warning customers to plan ahead if they are travelling today (February 21) as the effects of Storm Franklin are being felt all across the railway network

Delays and disruption are also expected on the West Coast Mainline and customers travelling on the West Coast Mainline are advised to allow for additional time for travel.

A speed restriction is also in place on the East Coast Mainline affecting TPE services running between York and Newcastle, with delays and disruption to be expected.

Customers planning an essential journey should check carefully, right up to the last minute via the Transpennine Express website (www.tpexpress.co.uk), as services may be subject to short notice changes and potential delays and cancellations.

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Experience Director for TransPennine Express said: “The past few days have been extremely difficult for everyone on the railway as we’ve been hit by three storms which have all caused significant disruption.

"We’d like to thank our customer for their patience as the industry comes together to get services back up and running.

“Unfortunately, Storm Franklin has given us another challenge to deal with and we are advising customers who are travelling to check for the latest travel updates on our website before they travel."

If you require information about your journey or have any other questions, in the first instance they encourage you to tweet them on @TPEAssist or WhatsApp on 07812 223 336.