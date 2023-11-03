Station Gateway project: Harrogate BID says adapted proposals for 'once in a generation opportunity' should now proceed
The Station Gateway scheme plans to make the area around Harrogate’s rail and bus stations more attractive and improve accessibility into the town centre by enhancing walking, cycling and bus infrastructure.
The project is part of a £42million Transforming Cities Fund (TCF) investment within North Yorkshire.
In a joint statement, BID chairman Dan Siddle and manager Matthew Chapman said: “While we accept the Station Gateway Project has been a divided subject we believe, after consulting with sector representatives within the BID membership, that the project should now proceed.
"The local authority has listened to the concerns raised, adapted the project to a plan that works for the majority and given assurances that the finished product will further enhance the Harrogate welcome and experience.
"We have further welcomed direct contact from Coun Keane Duncan, executive councillor for highways at North Yorkshire Council, who has provided a key line of communication throughout this round of consultation.
"Coun Duncan has also worked with businesses and property owners direct to implement the changes requested such as Station Parade remaining as two lanes, plans for James Street removed and the aspirations for spaces such as One Arch and Station Square championed.
“This level of investment to town and city centres is a once in a generation opportunity that Harrogate BID feels would be amiss to reject.
"Looking at the data that demonstrates how and where town centres are heading, the Station Gateway Project will be the foundation of many more centrally funded projects that keeps Harrogate as a key destination for residents and tourists alike.
“As an organisation we must stress we do not see this project as anti-car or pro-cycling, purely one which will give people more choice on how they wish to travel to and move around our town.
"Furthermore, this funding, which has to be used towards this gateway scheme, has earmarked some fundamental and positive improvements to public realm that we fully support if, as promised, is finished to a first-class standard.
“We look forward to continuing to be involved in this and other developments where we can represent the business community in a collaborative but factual manner.”