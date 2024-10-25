Start date confirmed for major resurfacing scheme to improve the road around Ripon market place

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The first phase of a major resurfacing scheme to improve the road around Ripon market place for residents, visitors and businesses will begin on Monday, October 28.

North Yorkshire Council is replacing the concrete blocks which make up the road with an asphalt surface, while retaining blocks in key areas, such as the taxi rank, to preserve the character of the area.

The first phase, which will last until November 25, will focus on the eastern side to ensure that the Remembrance Parade and Christmas lights switch-on are not affected.

A full road closure will be in place in this area, but access will be maintained to the west of the market place, including the car park.

The second phase will take place in the new year, covering the rest of the market place as well as Kirkgate and Duckhill. The works are due to be completed in the spring.

Coun Keane Duncan, North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transport, said: “I know this long-awaited improvement will be warmly welcomed by Ripon residents, businesses and visitors.

“Some archaeological finds have been made in the vicinity when past works were carried out, so we will ensure the site is monitored carefully throughout the scheme.

“We have listened to concerns raised by Ripon BID and local councillors around the disruption the works may cause.

“Therefore, we are pleased to offer half an hour of free parking in the market place throughout November and December.”

Coun Andrew Williams, who represents Ripon Minster and Moorside division, added: “It has long been recognised that these roads needed to be repaired.

“I am pleased that it has been possible by working with highways officers to see a scheme be developed that will address the problems that currently exist.

“I know that any work of this nature causes disruption, and I am sorry for the inconvenience that will be caused.

“However, there would never be a perfect time to undertake a scheme of this magnitude and the sooner it is started the sooner it will be completed and residents and visitors to Ripon will be able to enjoy the benefits of a smooth and level road again.”

A signed diversion will be in place throughout and access for pedestrians will remain. For more information, visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/roadworks-map