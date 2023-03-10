SNOW IN NORTH YORKSHIRE: 12 images from weather cameras which show state of county's roads
Snow has fallen across much of North Yorkshire overnight leaving driving conditions treacherous.
By Louise Perrin
4 hours ago
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 7:53am
Here we take a look at 12 images from the county’s weather cameras.
North Yorkshire County Council’s weather cameras are updated every 10 minutes throughout the day.
Visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/road-cameras-and-weather-conditions for the latest pictures.
