Section of A59 at Kex Gill between Harrogate and Skipton to be closed for five weeks to undergo resurfacing work

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Council’s highways team will begin a five-week programme of work on the A59 at Kex Gill to the west of Harrogate, next to where the newly-aligned road will start.

The £550,000 resurfacing and landslip scheme between Church Hill and Pace Gate on the A59 is being funded by the extra £6.5 million which North Yorkshire Council was awarded in this year’s Spring Budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Resurfacing will take place on a section of the A59 which will remain in use when the new road opens.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A section of the A59 at Kex Gill between Harrogate and Skipton is to close for five weeks to undergo resurfacing work

Officers will be carrying out essential stabilising works to the slope of the existing road as well as drainage repairs, gully-clearing, refreshing lining, replacing cat’s eyes and maintenance of the ground monitoring equipment.

The five-week scheme will begin on Monday, October 9, and will require a full road closure.

Advance warning signs and a signed diversion will be in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transport, Councillor Keane Duncan, said: “Keeping our roads in the best condition for the money that we have available is one of the biggest challenges that we face, so the additional government investment is making a huge difference to this year’s highways budget.

“It is allowing us to complete even more works than expected, including this key section of the A59.

“Kex Gill has a history of landslips, and the route has had to be closed a total of 12 times in the past 22 years.

"We must stabilise the slope near the existing road to avoid any lengthy closures over the next two years whilst the new road is constructed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Although there is never a good time to carry out such works, they need to be completed before the inclement winter weather hits.

“We have also timed the other essential works during the five-week period to avoid further closures and have been liaising with neighbouring authorities to ensure an appropriate diversion route has been set up and agreed.”

The Department for Transport is providing grant funding of £56.1 million for the £68.8 million Kex Gill re-alignment project, with the remaining £12.7 million allocated from North Yorkshire Council’s capital reserves.

A new four-kilometre stretch of road will be created, replacing an existing part of the A59 which has been affected by the landslips.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The re-aligned route will leave the A59 at North Moor Road and re-join the existing road at Blubberhouses.

It is due to be completed by autumn 2025.