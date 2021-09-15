Roadworks to start in Sherburn area

Roadworks are set to start in Sherburn area.

North Yorkshire County Council said its highways team will carry out the work from Monday, September 20, to Monday, October 4.

“We are pleased to be able to deliver this programme of resurfacing which will have lasting benefits for those travelling and living in Selby,” said County Councillor Don Mackenzie, Executive Member for Access.

“Much of the work is overnight to minimise disruption as much as possible.

“We are asking the public for their patience and cooperation while the work is being carried out.”

The works will take place on the following dates and locations:

September 20 from 9pm-5am on the A659 Toulston Grange to Headley Bar under two-way traffic signals;

September 21 to 24 from 9pm-5am on the B1222 Bishopdike Road, Sherburn-in-Elmet, under a full road closure;

September 27 and 28 from 9pm-5am on the A162/1/40 York Road Betteras Hill roundabout north to South Milford under a full road closure;

September 28 to 30 from 8am-5pm on Kirkgate, Sherburn-in-Elmet, under a full road closure;

September 30 from 8am-5pm (after Kirkgate) on Moor Lane, Sherburn-in-Elmet, under a full road closure;

October 1 from 8am-5pm on New Millgate, Selby, under a full road closure; and