Roadworks in Ripon road expected to last seven weeks

Northern Gas Networks barriers. Picture by FRANK REID

Northern Gas Networks (NGN), the gas distributor for the North of England, will be carrying out work along Clotherholme Road, from July 18, to replace ageing metal pipework with plastic pipes.

Russ Kaye, Business Operations Lead for the company, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works.

“However, it is vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the residents of Ripon.

“We want to assure residents and road users that we will be working hard to complete this essential scheme as safely and as quickly as possible.”

is now being replaced by new, more durable plastic pipes, to ensure a safe and reliable supply of gas to customers now while getting the network ready to transport alternative greener fuels in the future.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place along Clotherholme Road to enable work to progress safely.

“While the majority of the work will be carried out in the street, engineers will need to access customer properties to complete the project and ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas,” said a spokesman.

For further information about the work please contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email: [email protected]