Roadworks in and around Harrogate - what motorists need to watch out for this week

Drivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks which could affect their journeys to watch out for this week, from February 6.

By Lucy Chappell
3 hours ago - 1 min read

Motorists could be set for some disruption to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks set to take place.

Coppice Drive

North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 6 till 7 February

There will be a traffic control system (two-way signals) in place and delays are expected

Knaresborough Road

North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 6 till 7 February

There will be a traffic control system (stop/go boards) in place and delays are expected

Princes Square

North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 6 till 7 February

There will be a traffic control system (stop/go boards) in place and delays are expected

Back Dragon Road

North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 7 till 8 February

There will be a traffic control system (stop/go boards) in place and delays are expected

Wetherby Road

North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 8 till 9 February

There will be a traffic control system (stop/go boards) in place and delays are expected

