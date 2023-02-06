Roadworks in and around Harrogate - what motorists need to watch out for this week
Drivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks which could affect their journeys to watch out for this week, from February 6.
Motorists could be set for some disruption to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks set to take place.
Coppice Drive
North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 6 till 7 February
There will be a traffic control system (two-way signals) in place and delays are expected
Knaresborough Road
North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 6 till 7 February
There will be a traffic control system (stop/go boards) in place and delays are expected
Princes Square
North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 6 till 7 February
There will be a traffic control system (stop/go boards) in place and delays are expected
Back Dragon Road
North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 7 till 8 February
There will be a traffic control system (stop/go boards) in place and delays are expected
Wetherby Road
North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 8 till 9 February
There will be a traffic control system (stop/go boards) in place and delays are expected