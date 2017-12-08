Roadworks due as Yorkshire Water confirms repairs will resume in Harrogate

Roadworks are to return to King's Road in Harrogate as Yorkshire Water confirms it will be resuming repairs.

Temporary traffic lights will be installed while work is carried out on a small section of a sewer, although no date has been set for it is expected to fall early in the new year.

Engineers initially encountered problems locating the sewer in November and required more time to carry out surveying. Due to an embargo on roadworks across the Christmas period, set by North Yorkshire County Council, it was decided that work would resume next year.

Businesses hit by the last set of roadworks, which included work by Northern Gas Networks in the build up to Harrogate's Christmas Market, have said the impact to trade could be mitigated so long as notice is given.

Sandra Doherty, Chief Executive of Harrogate Chamber of Trade said: "If we are kept up to date and the work is done sensitively then we should be okay, as long as it doesn't go on for weeks. If clear notices are given then it just means people can plan around something like this, that was a big part of the problem last time work was done.

"If something does come up during the work it might be worth them considering putting up signs explaining that too. When King's Road was dug up they didn't let people know clearly there was a need for parts being needed for work to continue, it is simple and helps people not to feel ignored and frustrated as to why work is going on."

Yorkshire Water said they will aim to keep disruption to a minimum.

A spokesperson said: "We plan on repairing a small section of sewer on King’s Road early in the New Year with a date due to be finalised shortly.

"This will involve traffic management having to be put in place as road excavation will be required. As with all activity, we will aim to keep disruption to a minimum as we understand this is a busy road through Harrogate."