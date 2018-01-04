Roadworks 'chaos' and rail strikes for returning Harrogate commuters

Roadworks and rail strikes are set to hit Harrogate as residents prepare to return to work and school following the Christmas break.

Alongside congestion from roadworks set for next Monday (January 8), in Pannal and Harrogate, rail users will face cancellations, due to a fresh round of Rail, Maritime and Transport Union strikes.

Last week Pannal and Burn Bridge parish councillor Howard West voiced his frustration over North Yorkshire County Council's eight week-closure of Burn Bridge Lane to carry out work, including a left-turn lane and drainage improvements. The road will be closed in both directions between the junctions with the A61, Harrogate Road and Brackenwaite Lane.

He said: “Residents of Pannal and Burn Bridge, and probably also those in North Rigton and Beckwithshaw, were not made aware of this work and the ensuing chaos which is all but guaranteed in the aforementioned areas.”

“Locals have no knowledge of where the diversion route will be until they’re confronted with it in the New Year. “Those commuters from the Leeds and Bradford directions will be surprised on their return to work, being unable to use their preferred cut-through.”

Travellers from outside the district may have planned to travel by train to avoid the disruption, but they too will face problems.

Northern has announced that nearly half of its services will be cancelled, on January 8, 9 and 12,as the RMT strike over the long-running issue of train guards.

Although 1,350 services will be running each day, mostly between 7am and 7pm, they have warned users to expect the services to busy. Make sure to check their revised timetable here

Temporary traffic lights will be placed on Otley Road for three months, as work to lay a new water pipe is carried out at the junction with Beckwith Road towards Beckwith Head Road.

Yorkshire Water's contract partner, Morrison Utlity Services, will begin work on Monday from 8am to 5pm. The lights will be moved as the work progresses.

No supply interruptions are expected by the company and no access to resident's property is needed.