Roadworks and road closures in and around Harrogate - what motorists need to watch out for this week

Motorists could be set for some disruption to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks and road closures set to be in place.

Cornwall Road

Quickline Communications Ltd will be carrying out maintenance work on 31 July

Drivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks and road closures to watch out for this week

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place and delays are expected

Brunswick Drive

Openreach will be carrying out maintenance work from 31 July till 2 August

A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place and delays are expected

Duchy Road

Openreach will be carrying out maintenance work from 31 July till 2 August

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place and delays are expected

Regent Avenue

Northern Powergrid will be carrying out maintenance work from 31 July till 4 August

A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected

Kings Road

Northern Gas Networks will be carrying out maintenance work from 31 July till 11 August

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A traffic control system (two-way signals) will be in place and delays are expected

Ashfield Road

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 1 till 2 August

The road will be closed and delays are expected

Dragon Road

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 1 till 2 August

A traffic control system (two-way signals) will be in place and delays are expected

Brunswick Drive

Grove Road

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 1 till 2 August

The road will be closed and a diversion will be in place – expect delays

Granville Road

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 2 till 3 August

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected

Hambleton Road

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire Water will be carrying out maintenance work from 2 till 3 August

The road will be closed and a diversion will be in place – expect delays

Ripon Road

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 2 till 3 August

A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected

Hollins Mews

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 2 till 3 August

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected