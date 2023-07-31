News you can trust since 1836
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing

Roadworks and road closures in and around Harrogate - what motorists need to watch out for this week

Drivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks and road closures which could affect their journeys to watch out for this week.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 31st Jul 2023, 10:34 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 12:33 BST

Motorists could be set for some disruption to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks and road closures set to be in place.

Cornwall Road

Quickline Communications Ltd will be carrying out maintenance work on 31 July

Drivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks and road closures to watch out for this weekDrivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks and road closures to watch out for this week
Drivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks and road closures to watch out for this week
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place and delays are expected

Brunswick Drive

Openreach will be carrying out maintenance work from 31 July till 2 August

A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place and delays are expected

Duchy Road

Openreach will be carrying out maintenance work from 31 July till 2 August

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place and delays are expected

Regent Avenue

Northern Powergrid will be carrying out maintenance work from 31 July till 4 August

A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected

Kings Road

Northern Gas Networks will be carrying out maintenance work from 31 July till 11 August

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A traffic control system (two-way signals) will be in place and delays are expected

Ashfield Road

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 1 till 2 August

The road will be closed and delays are expected

Dragon Road

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 1 till 2 August

A traffic control system (two-way signals) will be in place and delays are expected

Brunswick Drive

Grove Road

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 1 till 2 August

The road will be closed and a diversion will be in place – expect delays

Granville Road

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 2 till 3 August

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected

Hambleton Road

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Yorkshire Water will be carrying out maintenance work from 2 till 3 August

The road will be closed and a diversion will be in place – expect delays

Ripon Road

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 2 till 3 August

A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected

Hollins Mews

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 2 till 3 August

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected

For more information about roadworks and road closures across the Harrogate district, visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roadworks-map

Related topics:DriversMotoristsHarrogateOpenreach