Roadworks and road closures in and around Harrogate - what motorists need to watch out for this week
Motorists could be set for some disruption to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks and road closures set to be in place.
Cornwall Road
Quickline Communications Ltd will be carrying out maintenance work on 31 July
A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place and delays are expected
Brunswick Drive
Openreach will be carrying out maintenance work from 31 July till 2 August
A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place and delays are expected
Duchy Road
Openreach will be carrying out maintenance work from 31 July till 2 August
A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place and delays are expected
Regent Avenue
Northern Powergrid will be carrying out maintenance work from 31 July till 4 August
A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected
Kings Road
Northern Gas Networks will be carrying out maintenance work from 31 July till 11 August
A traffic control system (two-way signals) will be in place and delays are expected
Ashfield Road
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 1 till 2 August
The road will be closed and delays are expected
Dragon Road
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 1 till 2 August
A traffic control system (two-way signals) will be in place and delays are expected
Grove Road
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 1 till 2 August
The road will be closed and a diversion will be in place – expect delays
Granville Road
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 2 till 3 August
A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected
Hambleton Road
Yorkshire Water will be carrying out maintenance work from 2 till 3 August
The road will be closed and a diversion will be in place – expect delays
Ripon Road
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 2 till 3 August
A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected
Hollins Mews
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 2 till 3 August
A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected
For more information about roadworks and road closures across the Harrogate district, visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roadworks-map