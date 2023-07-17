Roadworks and road closures in and around Harrogate - what motorists need to watch out for this week
Motorists could be set for some disruption to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks and road closures set to be in place.
John Street
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 17 till 18 July
A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected
Parliament Street
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 17 till 18 July
A lane will be closed and delays are expected
Harcourt Drive
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 17 till 18 July
A traffic control system (two-way signals) will be in place and delays are expected
Nydd Vale Road
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 17 till 18 July
A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected
Wetherby Road
Yorkshire Water will be carrying out maintenance work from 17 till 19 July
A traffic control system (two-way signals) will be in place and delays are expected
Gascoigne Crescent
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 18 till 19 July
The road will be closed and a diversion will be in place – expect delays
Granby Road
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 18 till 19 July
The road will be closed and delays are expected
Silverfields Road
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 18 till 19 July
The road will be closed and a diversion will be in place – expect delays
Back Dragon Road
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 18 till 19 July
The road will be closed and delays are expected
Cambridge Road
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 18 till 19 July
A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected
Kings Road
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 18 till 19 July
A traffic control system (two-way signals) will be in place and delays are expected
Ripon Road
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 18 till 19 July
A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place and delays are expected
Skipton Road
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 18 till 19 July
A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place and delays are expected
Montpellier Mews
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 18 till 19 July
A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected
Coppice Gate
Openreach will be carrying out maintenance work from 18 till 20 July
A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected
Back Royal Parade
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 19 till 20 July
A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected
Esplanade
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 19 till 20 July
A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected
Mafeking Street
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 19 till 20 July
A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected
Strawberry Dale Square
Openreach will be carrying out maintenance work from 19 till 21 July
A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected
For more information about roadworks and road closures across the Harrogate district, visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roadworks-map