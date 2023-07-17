News you can trust since 1836
Roadworks and road closures in and around Harrogate - what motorists need to watch out for this week

Drivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks and road closures which could affect their journeys to watch out for this week.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 17th Jul 2023, 10:20 BST- 3 min read

Motorists could be set for some disruption to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks and road closures set to be in place.

John Street

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 17 till 18 July

Drivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks and road closures to watch out for this weekDrivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks and road closures to watch out for this week
A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected

Parliament Street

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 17 till 18 July

A lane will be closed and delays are expected

Harcourt Drive

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 17 till 18 July

A traffic control system (two-way signals) will be in place and delays are expected

Nydd Vale Road

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 17 till 18 July

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected

Wetherby Road

Yorkshire Water will be carrying out maintenance work from 17 till 19 July

A traffic control system (two-way signals) will be in place and delays are expected

Gascoigne Crescent

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 18 till 19 July

The road will be closed and a diversion will be in place – expect delays

Granby Road

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 18 till 19 July

The road will be closed and delays are expected

Silverfields Road

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 18 till 19 July

The road will be closed and a diversion will be in place – expect delays

Back Dragon Road

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 18 till 19 July

The road will be closed and delays are expected

Cambridge Road

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 18 till 19 July

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected

Kings Road

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 18 till 19 July

A traffic control system (two-way signals) will be in place and delays are expected

Ripon Road

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 18 till 19 July

A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place and delays are expected

Skipton Road

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 18 till 19 July

A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place and delays are expected

Montpellier Mews

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 18 till 19 July

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected

Coppice Gate

Openreach will be carrying out maintenance work from 18 till 20 July

A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected

Back Royal Parade

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 19 till 20 July

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected

Esplanade

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 19 till 20 July

A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected

Mafeking Street

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 19 till 20 July

A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected

Strawberry Dale Square

Openreach will be carrying out maintenance work from 19 till 21 July

A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected

For more information about roadworks and road closures across the Harrogate district, visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roadworks-map

