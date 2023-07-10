Roadworks and road closures in and around Harrogate - what motorists need to watch out for this week

Motorists could be set for some disruption to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks and road closures set to be in place.

Albert Street

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work on 10 July

Drivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks and road closures to watch out for this week

The road will be closed and delays are expected

Prospect Crescent

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work on 10 July

A diversion will be in place and delays are expected

Prospect Place

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work on 10 July

The road will be closed and delays are expected

Cambridge Road

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 10 July till 11 July

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected

James Street

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 10 July till 11 July

A lane will be closed and delays are expected

Station Parade

Yorkshire Water will be carrying out maintenance work from 10 July till 11 July

A lane will be closed and delays are expected

Coppice Drive

Yorkshire Water will be carrying out maintenance work from 10 July till 12 July

The road will be closed and delays are expected

East Parade

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 11 July till 12 July

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected

Regent Parade

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 11 July till 12 July

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected

Regent Parade

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 12 July till 13 July

A diversion will be in place and delays are expected

Skipton Road

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 12 July till 13 July

A diversion will be in place and delays are expected

Skipton Road to Regent Parade

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 12 July till 13 July

The road will be closed and delays are expected