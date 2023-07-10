Roadworks and road closures in and around Harrogate - what motorists need to watch out for this week
Motorists could be set for some disruption to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks and road closures set to be in place.
Albert Street
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work on 10 July
The road will be closed and delays are expected
Prospect Crescent
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work on 10 July
A diversion will be in place and delays are expected
Prospect Place
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work on 10 July
The road will be closed and delays are expected
Cambridge Road
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 10 July till 11 July
A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected
James Street
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 10 July till 11 July
A lane will be closed and delays are expected
Station Parade
Yorkshire Water will be carrying out maintenance work from 10 July till 11 July
A lane will be closed and delays are expected
Coppice Drive
Yorkshire Water will be carrying out maintenance work from 10 July till 12 July
The road will be closed and delays are expected
East Parade
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 11 July till 12 July
A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected
Regent Parade
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 11 July till 12 July
A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected
Regent Parade
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 12 July till 13 July
A diversion will be in place and delays are expected
Skipton Road
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 12 July till 13 July
A diversion will be in place and delays are expected
Skipton Road to Regent Parade
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 12 July till 13 July
The road will be closed and delays are expected
For more information about roadworks and road closures across the Harrogate district, visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roadworks-map