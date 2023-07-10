News you can trust since 1836
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school

Roadworks and road closures in and around Harrogate - what motorists need to watch out for this week

Drivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks and road closures which could affect their journeys to watch out for this week.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 10th Jul 2023, 09:46 BST- 2 min read

Motorists could be set for some disruption to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks and road closures set to be in place.

Albert Street

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work on 10 July

Drivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks and road closures to watch out for this weekDrivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks and road closures to watch out for this week
Drivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks and road closures to watch out for this week
Most Popular

The road will be closed and delays are expected

Prospect Crescent

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work on 10 July

A diversion will be in place and delays are expected

Prospect Place

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work on 10 July

The road will be closed and delays are expected

Cambridge Road

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 10 July till 11 July

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected

James Street

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 10 July till 11 July

A lane will be closed and delays are expected

Station Parade

Yorkshire Water will be carrying out maintenance work from 10 July till 11 July

A lane will be closed and delays are expected

Coppice Drive

Yorkshire Water will be carrying out maintenance work from 10 July till 12 July

The road will be closed and delays are expected

East Parade

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 11 July till 12 July

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected

Regent Parade

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 11 July till 12 July

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected

Regent Parade

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 12 July till 13 July

A diversion will be in place and delays are expected

Skipton Road

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 12 July till 13 July

A diversion will be in place and delays are expected

Skipton Road to Regent Parade

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 12 July till 13 July

The road will be closed and delays are expected

For more information about roadworks and road closures across the Harrogate district, visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roadworks-map

Related topics:DriversMotoristsHarrogate