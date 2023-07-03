Roadworks and road closures in and around Harrogate - what motorists need to watch out for this week

Motorists could be set for some disruption to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks and road closures set to be in place.

Kings Road

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work on 3 July

Drivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks and road closures to watch out for this week

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A traffic control system (two-way signals) will be in place and delays are expected

Wetherby Road

Yorkshire Water will be carrying out maintenance work from 3 July till 6 July

A traffic control system (two-way signals) will be in place and delays are expected

John Street

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 3 July till 4 July

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected

Back Dragon Road

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 3 July till 17 December

The road will be closed and delays are expected

Christina Street

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 3 July till 17 December

The road will be closed and delays are expected

Coppice Avenue

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 3 July till 17 December

The road will be closed and delays are expected

Coppice Close

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 3 July till 17 December

The road will be closed and delays are expected

Coppice Way

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 3 July till 17 December

The road will be closed and delays are expected

Dragon Avenue

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 3 July till 17 December

The road will be closed and delays are expected

Dragon Parade

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 3 July till 17 December

The road will be closed and delays are expected

Dragon Road Rear

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 3 July till 17 December

The road will be closed and delays are expected

Duncan Close

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 3 July till 17 December

The road will be closed and delays are expected

Duncan Street

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 3 July till 17 December

The road will be closed and delays are expected

Duncan Street Rear

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 3 July till 17 December

The road will be closed and delays are expected

Mornington Crescent

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 3 July till 17 December

The road will be closed and delays are expected

Mornington Terrace

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 3 July till 17 December

The road will be closed and delays are expected

North Park Road

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 3 July till 17 December

The road will be closed and delays are expected

Road Rear of Dragon Terrace

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 3 July till 17 December

The road will be closed and delays are expected

Fewston Crescent

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work on 4 July

A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected

Oakdale Avenue

Yorkshire Water will be carrying out maintenance work on 4 July

A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected

Ripon Road

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 4 July till 5 July

A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected

Willaston Road

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 4 July till 5 July

The road will be closed and delays are expected

Cheltenham Mount

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 4 July till 5 July

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected

Oxford Street

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 4 July till 5 July

A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected

Back Mayfield Terrace

Openreach will be carrying out maintenance work from 5 July till 7 July

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected