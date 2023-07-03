Roadworks and road closures in and around Harrogate - what motorists need to watch out for this week
Motorists could be set for some disruption to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks and road closures set to be in place.
Kings Road
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work on 3 July
A traffic control system (two-way signals) will be in place and delays are expected
Wetherby Road
Yorkshire Water will be carrying out maintenance work from 3 July till 6 July
A traffic control system (two-way signals) will be in place and delays are expected
John Street
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 3 July till 4 July
A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected
Back Dragon Road
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 3 July till 17 December
The road will be closed and delays are expected
Christina Street
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 3 July till 17 December
The road will be closed and delays are expected
Coppice Avenue
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 3 July till 17 December
The road will be closed and delays are expected
Coppice Close
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 3 July till 17 December
The road will be closed and delays are expected
Coppice Way
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 3 July till 17 December
The road will be closed and delays are expected
Dragon Avenue
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 3 July till 17 December
The road will be closed and delays are expected
Dragon Parade
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 3 July till 17 December
The road will be closed and delays are expected
Dragon Road Rear
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 3 July till 17 December
The road will be closed and delays are expected
Duncan Close
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 3 July till 17 December
The road will be closed and delays are expected
Duncan Street
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 3 July till 17 December
The road will be closed and delays are expected
Duncan Street Rear
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 3 July till 17 December
The road will be closed and delays are expected
Mornington Crescent
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 3 July till 17 December
The road will be closed and delays are expected
Mornington Terrace
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 3 July till 17 December
The road will be closed and delays are expected
North Park Road
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 3 July till 17 December
The road will be closed and delays are expected
Road Rear of Dragon Terrace
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 3 July till 17 December
The road will be closed and delays are expected
Fewston Crescent
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work on 4 July
A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected
Oakdale Avenue
Yorkshire Water will be carrying out maintenance work on 4 July
A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected
Ripon Road
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 4 July till 5 July
A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected
Willaston Road
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 4 July till 5 July
The road will be closed and delays are expected
Cheltenham Mount
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 4 July till 5 July
A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected
Oxford Street
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 4 July till 5 July
A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected
Back Mayfield Terrace
Openreach will be carrying out maintenance work from 5 July till 7 July
A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected
For more information about roadworks and road closures across the Harrogate district, visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roadworks-map