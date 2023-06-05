Roadworks and road closures in and around Harrogate - what motorists need to watch out for this week

Motorists could be set for some disruption to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks and road closures set to be in place.

Chatsworth Grove

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 5 June till 6 June

There will be a traffic control system (stop/go boards) in place and delays are expected

Ripon Road

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 5 June till 6 June

There will be a traffic control system (two-way signals) in place and delays are expected

Woodfield Road

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 5 June till 6 June

There will be a traffic control system (stop/go boards) in place and delays are expected

Princes Street

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 5 June till 6 June

There will be a traffic control system (stop/go boards) in place and delays are expected

John Street

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 6 June till 7 June

There will be a traffic control system (stop/go boards) in place and delays are expected

Coppice Gate

Openreach will be carrying out maintenance work from 6 June till 8 June

There will be a traffic control system in place and delays are expected

Providence Terrace

Yorkshire Water will be carrying out maintenance work from 6 June till 8 June

There will be a traffic control system in place and delays are expected

Back Dragon Road

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 5 June till 17 December

The road will be closed and delays are expected

Christina Street

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 5 June till 17 December

The road will be closed and delays are expected

Coppice Avenue

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 5 June till 17 December

The road will be closed and delays are expected

Coppice Close

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 5 June till 17 December

The road will be closed and delays are expected

Coppice Way

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 5 June till 17 December

The road will be closed and delays are expected

Dragon Avenue

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 5 June till 17 December

The road will be closed and delays are expected

Dragon Parade

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 5 June till 17 December

The road will be closed and delays are expected

Dragon Road Rear

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 5 June till 17 December

The road will be closed and delays are expected

Duncan Close

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 5 June till 17 December

The road will be closed and delays are expected

Duncan Street

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 5 June till 17 December

The road will be closed and delays are expected

Duncan Street Rear

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 5 June till 17 December

The road will be closed and delays are expected

Mornington Crescent

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 5 June till 17 December

The road will be closed and delays are expected

Mornington Terrace

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 5 June till 17 December

The road will be closed and delays are expected

North Park Road

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 5 June till 17 December

The road will be closed and delays are expected

Road Rear of Dragon Terrace

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 5 June till 17 December

The road will be closed and delays are expected

