Roadworks and road closures in and around Harrogate - what motorists need to watch out for this week
Motorists could be set for some disruption to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks and road closures set to be in place.
Chatsworth Grove
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 5 June till 6 June
There will be a traffic control system (stop/go boards) in place and delays are expected
Ripon Road
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 5 June till 6 June
There will be a traffic control system (two-way signals) in place and delays are expected
Woodfield Road
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 5 June till 6 June
There will be a traffic control system (stop/go boards) in place and delays are expected
Princes Street
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 5 June till 6 June
There will be a traffic control system (stop/go boards) in place and delays are expected
John Street
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 6 June till 7 June
There will be a traffic control system (stop/go boards) in place and delays are expected
Coppice Gate
Openreach will be carrying out maintenance work from 6 June till 8 June
There will be a traffic control system in place and delays are expected
Providence Terrace
Yorkshire Water will be carrying out maintenance work from 6 June till 8 June
There will be a traffic control system in place and delays are expected
Back Dragon Road
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 5 June till 17 December
The road will be closed and delays are expected
Christina Street
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 5 June till 17 December
The road will be closed and delays are expected
Coppice Avenue
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 5 June till 17 December
The road will be closed and delays are expected
Coppice Close
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 5 June till 17 December
The road will be closed and delays are expected
Coppice Way
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 5 June till 17 December
The road will be closed and delays are expected
Dragon Avenue
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 5 June till 17 December
The road will be closed and delays are expected
Dragon Parade
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 5 June till 17 December
The road will be closed and delays are expected
Dragon Road Rear
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 5 June till 17 December
The road will be closed and delays are expected
Duncan Close
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 5 June till 17 December
The road will be closed and delays are expected
Duncan Street
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 5 June till 17 December
The road will be closed and delays are expected
Duncan Street Rear
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 5 June till 17 December
The road will be closed and delays are expected
Mornington Crescent
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 5 June till 17 December
The road will be closed and delays are expected
Mornington Terrace
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 5 June till 17 December
The road will be closed and delays are expected
North Park Road
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 5 June till 17 December
The road will be closed and delays are expected
Road Rear of Dragon Terrace
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 5 June till 17 December
The road will be closed and delays are expected
For more information about roadworks and road closures across the Harrogate district, visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roadworks-map