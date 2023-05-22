News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies aged 78
Major Madeleine McCann update: police gather at remote reservoir
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death

Roadworks and road closures in and around Harrogate - what motorists need to watch out for this week

Drivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks and road closures which could affect their journeys to watch out for this week.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 22nd May 2023, 10:40 BST- 1 min read

Motorists could be set for some disruption to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks and road closures set to be in place.

Mornington Crescent

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 22 till 23 May

Motorists in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks and road closures to watch out for this weekMotorists in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks and road closures to watch out for this week
Motorists in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks and road closures to watch out for this week
Most Popular

There will be a traffic control system (stop/go boards) in place and delays are expected

Duchy Road

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Quickline Communications Ltd will be carrying out maintenance work from 22 till 24 May

There will be a traffic control system (multi-way signals) in place and delays are expected

Kex Gill Road

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 22 till 26 May

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A diversion will be put in place and delays are expected

Petergate to Station Parade

Northern Powergrid will be carrying out maintenance work from 22 till 26 May

The road will be closed and delays are expected

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Back Granville Road

Yorkshire Water will be carrying out maintenance work from 23 till 24 May

The road will be closed and delays are expected

Park Parade

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Yorkshire Water will be carrying out maintenance work from 23 till 25 May

The road will be closed and delays are expected

Park Parade to Skipton Road

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 23 till 25 May

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A diversion will be put in place and delays are expected

For more information about roadworks and road closures across the Harrogate district, visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roadworks-map

Related topics:DriversHarrogateMotorists