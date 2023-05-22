Roadworks and road closures in and around Harrogate - what motorists need to watch out for this week
Drivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks and road closures which could affect their journeys to watch out for this week.
Motorists could be set for some disruption to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks and road closures set to be in place.
Mornington Crescent
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 22 till 23 May
There will be a traffic control system (stop/go boards) in place and delays are expected
Duchy Road
Quickline Communications Ltd will be carrying out maintenance work from 22 till 24 May
There will be a traffic control system (multi-way signals) in place and delays are expected
Kex Gill Road
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 22 till 26 May
A diversion will be put in place and delays are expected
Petergate to Station Parade
Northern Powergrid will be carrying out maintenance work from 22 till 26 May
The road will be closed and delays are expected
Back Granville Road
Yorkshire Water will be carrying out maintenance work from 23 till 24 May
The road will be closed and delays are expected
Park Parade
Yorkshire Water will be carrying out maintenance work from 23 till 25 May
The road will be closed and delays are expected
Park Parade to Skipton Road
North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 23 till 25 May
A diversion will be put in place and delays are expected
For more information about roadworks and road closures across the Harrogate district, visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roadworks-map