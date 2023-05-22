Roadworks and road closures in and around Harrogate - what motorists need to watch out for this week

Motorists could be set for some disruption to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks and road closures set to be in place.

Mornington Crescent

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 22 till 23 May

Motorists in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks and road closures to watch out for this week

There will be a traffic control system (stop/go boards) in place and delays are expected

Duchy Road

Quickline Communications Ltd will be carrying out maintenance work from 22 till 24 May

There will be a traffic control system (multi-way signals) in place and delays are expected

Kex Gill Road

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 22 till 26 May

A diversion will be put in place and delays are expected

Petergate to Station Parade

Northern Powergrid will be carrying out maintenance work from 22 till 26 May

The road will be closed and delays are expected

Back Granville Road

Yorkshire Water will be carrying out maintenance work from 23 till 24 May

The road will be closed and delays are expected

Park Parade

Yorkshire Water will be carrying out maintenance work from 23 till 25 May

The road will be closed and delays are expected

Park Parade to Skipton Road

North Yorkshire Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 23 till 25 May

A diversion will be put in place and delays are expected