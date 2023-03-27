News you can trust since 1836
Roadworks and road closures in and around Harrogate - what motorists need to watch out for this week

Drivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks and road closures which could affect their journeys to watch out for this week.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 27th Mar 2023, 12:22 BST- 1 min read

Motorists could be set for some disruption to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks and road closures set to be in place.

Kings Road

North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 27 till 28 March

Drivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks and road closures to watch out for this week
There will be a traffic control system (two-way signals) in place and delays are expected

Parliament Terrace

North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 27 till 28 March

There will be a traffic control system (stop/go boards) in place and delays are expected

Roslyn Road

North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 27 till 28 March

There will be a traffic control system (stop/go boards) in place and delays are expected

Roseville Road

Openreach will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 29 till 31 March

There will be a traffic control system in place and delays are expected

For more information about roadworks and road closures across the Harrogate district, visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roadworks-map

