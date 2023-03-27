Roadworks and road closures in and around Harrogate - what motorists need to watch out for this week

Motorists could be set for some disruption to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks and road closures set to be in place.

Kings Road

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 27 till 28 March

Drivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks and road closures to watch out for this week

There will be a traffic control system (two-way signals) in place and delays are expected

Parliament Terrace

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 27 till 28 March

There will be a traffic control system (stop/go boards) in place and delays are expected

Roslyn Road

North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 27 till 28 March

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a traffic control system (stop/go boards) in place and delays are expected

Roseville Road

Openreach will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 29 till 31 March

There will be a traffic control system in place and delays are expected

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad