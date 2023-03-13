News you can trust since 1836
Roadworks and road closures in and around Harrogate - what motorists need to watch out for this week

Drivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks and road closures which could affect their journeys to watch out for this week.

By Lucy Chappell
1 hour ago - 1 min read

Motorists could be set for some disruption to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks and road closures set to be in place.

Cambridge Terrace

Yorkshire Water will be carrying out essential maintenance work on 14 March

Motorists in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks which could affect their journeys to watch out for this week
The road will be closed and a diversion will be put in place

Parliament Street

Yorkshire Water will be carrying out essential maintenance work on 14 March

A lane will be closed and delays are expected

Kings Road

North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 14 till 15 March

There will be a traffic control system (two-way signals) in place and delays are expected

Roslyn Road

North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 14 till 15 March

There will be a traffic control system (stop/go boards) in place and delays are expected

Dragon Road

Yorkshire Water will be carrying out essential maintenance work on 15 March

There will be a traffic control system (stop/go boards) in place and delays are expected

For more information about roadworks and road closures across the Harrogate district, visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roadworks-map

