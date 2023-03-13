Roadworks and road closures in and around Harrogate - what motorists need to watch out for this week
Drivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks and road closures which could affect their journeys to watch out for this week.
Motorists could be set for some disruption to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks and road closures set to be in place.
Cambridge Terrace
Yorkshire Water will be carrying out essential maintenance work on 14 March
The road will be closed and a diversion will be put in place
Parliament Street
Yorkshire Water will be carrying out essential maintenance work on 14 March
A lane will be closed and delays are expected
Kings Road
North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 14 till 15 March
There will be a traffic control system (two-way signals) in place and delays are expected
Roslyn Road
North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 14 till 15 March
There will be a traffic control system (stop/go boards) in place and delays are expected
Dragon Road
Yorkshire Water will be carrying out essential maintenance work on 15 March
There will be a traffic control system (stop/go boards) in place and delays are expected
For more information about roadworks and road closures across the Harrogate district, visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roadworks-map