Revealed: Harrogate district's top 10 parking fine hotspots

More than £500,000 was paid by drivers last year in parking fines issued across the district.

Figures acquired through a Freedom of Information request by the Advertiser show more than 22,000 penalty charge notices (PCNs) were issued last year to drivers. This covers fines for both on-street and off-street parking.

Civil Parking Enforcement for on-street fines is carried out by Harrogate Borough Council on behalf of North Yorkshire County Council. The district council generated £93,140.81 in income from the tickets issued in car parks, and NYCC those from on-street fines, totalling £455,262.94.



The income generated by car park PCNs contributes to the running of the parking service, according to the district council.

A joint project to introduce a new smart parking app, AppyParking, entered an 18-month trial phase last week. It’s anticipated this could lead to less people being ticketed, says Coun Phil Ireland, HBC’s Cabinet Member for Sustainable Transport.

He said: “The objective of parking restrictions is that motorists comply with them and park correctly and safely.

“PCNs are a by-product of parking enforcement which is needed to ensure motorists do comply. PCNs include higher penalty charges for more serious contraventions such as parking on double yellow lines, and lower charges for others such as displaying an expired pay and display ticket.

“With the introduction of AppyParking in the town centre we do anticipate that the open parking session, paying for as long as you stay, will help people comply with the restrictions more easily but we will find out as the trial progresses.”



Looking at car parks across the district the Montpellier Shoppers Car Park saw the highest number of fines issued to drivers across the district last year. This was 590 PCNs, generating £14,096.98 in income. It was followed by Market Place SLCP in Ripon, with 579, generating £13,759, and Marshal Way SLCP in Ripon, with 480 PCNs.



Figures across the district also showed the 10 streets from across the district which saw the highest number of fines last year.

Between them 4,335 PCNs were issued, topped by West Park with 686, Valley Drive, 486 and St Marys Walk, 445 and Victoria Avenue, 429. The only street among the top 10 outside of Harrogate, was Knaresborough High Street, which saw 421 PCNs. It’s followed by James Street, 406, Station Parade, 400, Cheltenham Crescent, 369, Parliament Street, 348, and Swan Road, 345. In total the top 10 generated £112,814.50.

In 2017 Valley Drive topped the list, with 1180 PCNs issued, followed by Parliament Street, 1026 and West Park, 772.

NYCC’s Corporate Director for Business and Environmental Services, David Bowe, says surplus income after operational costs are ‘reinvested in highways, transport projects and services throughout the country.’

He also said: “Some roads may receive a higher proportionate number of Penalty Charge Notices (PCN) and this could be for a variety of reasons, the most typical being higher usage and the relative compliance of drivers.

“We monitor the performance of the on-street parking controls and, where required, action is taken to improve the clarity and operation of a restriction in accordance with the appropriate legislation and regulations.’’



Data shows the total value of PCNs issued reached over £1.2 million. However due to the majority of drivers receiving a discount for paying within 14 days, the income from this was £548,403.75.

The value of the PCNs are discounted to £25 or £35 if paid within 14 days. If someone submits a challenge to the PCN and is not successful the discount period is extended for a further 14 days. Most of the borough council’s PCNs are paid at discount and not at the full rate.

The figures:

On street-parking fines, 2014-2018:

2014: 19203 Penalty Charge Notices, Income received, £539,952.56

2015: 18430 Penalty Charge Notices, Income received, £613,497.44

2016: 16809 Penalty Charge Notices, Income received, £467,788.16

2017: 19619 Penalty Charge Notices, Income received, £520,935.52

2018: 18078 Penalty Charge Notices, Incomes received, £455,262.94

Top 10 streets for parking fines, 2014-2018

2014:

Valley Drive, 1,294 Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £32,955

Victoria Avenue, 557 Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £12,249.50

Cheltenham Mount, 532 Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £13,961

West Park, 505 Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £14,848.83

St Marys Walk, 476 Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £12,993

Cheltenham Crescent, 431 Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £12,621.00

Swan Road, 418, Penalty Charge Notices, Income received, £10,897.00

Beech Grove, 384, Penalty Charge Notices, Income received, £9,663.00

Station Parade, 375, Penalty Charge Notices, Income received, £11,413.00

Alexandra Road, 345, Penalty Charge Notices, Income received, £8,434.00

2015:

Valley Drive, 933 Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £25,104.34

West Park, 629 Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £17,424

Victoria Avenue, 577 Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £16,536.50

Cheltenham Mount, 534 Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £14,516

St Marys Walk, 444 Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £12,586.

Swan Road, 438, Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £11, 882.58

High Street, Knaresborough, 405 Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £11,234.51

Station Parade, 391 Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £12,212.20

James Street, 388 Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £10,685.83

Cheltenham Crescent, 377 Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £12,045.16

2016:

Parliament Street, 861, Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £25,296.53

Valley Drive, 801, Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £20,462.25

West Park, 563, Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £15,050

Victoria Avenue, 500, Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £14,020.99

Cheltenham Mount, 487, Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £12,867

James Street, 474, Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £12,755

Station Parade, 381, Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £11,972

Swan Road, 354, Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £9475

Cambridge Road, 338, Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £11,898

Cheltenham Crescent, 316, Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £9384.80

2017:

Valley Drive, 1180, Penalty Charge Notices, income received,£29,854.00

Parliament Street, 1026, Penalty Charge Notices, income received,£37,260.00

West Park, 772, Penalty Charge Notices, income received,£19,552.83

James Street, 455, Penalty Charge Notices, income received,£12,438.25

Victoria Avenue, 444, Penalty Charge Notices, income received,£12,228.00

Cheltenham Mount, 410, Penalty Charge Notices, income received,£9,175.00

St Marys Walk, 409, Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £10,562.00

Station Parade,375, Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £11,501.50

Swan Road,368, Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £9,326.00

Cheltenham Crescent, 364, Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £9,733.00

2018:

West Park, 686, Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £16,706.50

Valley Drive, 486, Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £12,532.00

St Marys Walk, 445, Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £12,526.60

Victoria Avenue, 429, Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £9,900.00

High Street, Knaresborough, 421, Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £10,991.00

James Street, 406, Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £10,026.00

Station Parade, 400, Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £10,044.35

Cheltenham Crescent, 369, Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £9,804.40

Parliament Street, 348, Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £11,400.10

Swan Road, 345, Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £8,883.55

Off-street,car park, fines

Overall fines:

2014: 4577 , Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £114,412.28

2015: 5593, Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £133,032.65

2016: 4958, Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £107,706.02

2017: 4738, Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £100,666.30

2018: 4605, Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £93,140.81

Top 10 off-street

2014:

Montpellier, Shoppers Car Park, 631 Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £18,479.00

Odeon SLCP, 557 Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £13,862.00

Marshall Way SLCP, Ripon , 489 Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £11,031.00

Market Place SLCP, Ripon, 456 Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £12,733.34

Chapel/ Fisher Street SLCP Knaresborough, 342 Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £9,642.34

Station Parade SLCP, 274 Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £6,923.00

West Park SLCP, 254 Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £6,114.00

Victoria Grove SLCP, Ripon, 191 Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £4,539.00

Cathedral Car Park, Ripon, 184 Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £4,689.00

Castleyard SLCP, Knaresnorough, 143 Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £3,019.00

2015:

The Old Swan Car Park, 828 Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £9,699.00 *Permit holder only hotel car park. High level of cancellations due to genuine guests not displaying their permit.

Montpellier Shoppers Car Park, 687 Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £20,799.00

Odeon SLCP, 633 Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £15,632.2,

Market Place SLCP, Ripon, 523 Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £14,665.10

Marshall Way SLCP, Ripon, 523 Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £12,506.50

West Park SLCP ,338 Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £8,651.00

Cathedral Car Park, Ripon, 325 Penalty Charge Notices, income received ,£7,478.00

Chapel/ Fisher Street SLCP Knaresborough, 290 Penalty Charge Notices, income received £7,158.00

Station Parade SLCP, 235 Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £7,384.50

The Arcade SLCP, Ripon, 164 Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £4,215.30

2016:

The Old Swan Car Park, 689 Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £3,993.00 *Permit holder only hotel car park. High level of cancellations due to genuine guests not displaying their permit.

Montpellier Shoppers Car Park, 543 Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £15,413.00

Market Place SLCP, Ripon, 510 Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £12,740.00

Marshall Way SLCP, Ripon, 486 Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £10,999.00

West Park SLCP, 424 Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £10,645.00

Odeon SLCP, 403 Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £8,850.00

Cathedral Car Park, 356 Ripon, Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £7,075.00

Chapel/ Fisher Street SLCP Knaresborough, 266 Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £7,379.00

West Park MSCP, Penalty Charge Notices, 233 income received, £5,183.00

Station Parade SLCP, Penalty Charge Notices, 179 income received, £4,216.00

2017:

The Old Swan Car Park, 610 Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £3,001.00 *Permit holder only hotel car park. High level of cancellations due to genuine guests not displaying their permit.

Montpellier Shoppers Car Park, 586 Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £14,766.50

Market Place SLCP, Ripon, 525 Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £12,822.20

Marshall Way SLCP, Ripon, 412 Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £9,009.00

West Park SLCP, 373 Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £9,461.00

Chapel/ Fisher Street SLCP Knaresborough, 355 Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £9,964.00

Cathedral Car Park, Ripon, 347 Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £8,696.00

Odeon SLCP,298 Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £6,954.50

West Park MSCP, 194 Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £3,676.00

Station Parade SLCP, 158 Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £3,101.00

2018:

Montpellier Shoppers Car Park, 590 Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £14,096.89

Market Place SLCP, Ripon, 579 Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £13,759.00

Marshall Way SLCP, Ripon, 480 Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £10,785.03

West Park SLCP, 389 Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £8,231.00

Odeon SLCP, 373 Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £7,812.00

The Old Swan Car Park, 340 Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £1,610.10

*Permit holder only hotel car park. High level of cancellations due to genuine guests not displaying their permit.

Cathedral Car Park, Ripon, 315 Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £6,016.00

Chapel/ Fisher Street SLCP Knaresborough, 294 Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £6,308.00

Castleyard SLCP, Knaresnorough, 209 Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £3,753.00

Station Parade SLCP, 180 Penalty Charge Notices, income received, £4,024.00