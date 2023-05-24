News you can trust since 1836
Revealed: Council confirms new situation for Harrogate drivers over AppyParking system

North Yorkshire Council has confirmed the situation over AppyParking in Harrogate.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 24th May 2023, 15:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 15:57 BST

Responding to concerns raised by some motorists who had who signed up to the revolutionary smart parking app after Harrogate became the first town in the UK to adopt the new system in 2019, a council spokesperson said: “There will be no change to the “park and pay by app” service.

“Existing customers of the service will be able to use their existing credentials to log in to a new new AppyParking+ app.

"Their account information will transfer across automatically.

North Yorkshire Council has confirmed the situation over AppyParking in Harrogate.
"It’s a simple process which makes the migration for customers in Harrogate as seamless as possible.”

AppyParking gives app users a real-time map of available spaces and allows motorists to pay for the exact minutes they are parked.

The new version offers the option of access to a list view of parking bays by nearest, cheapest and maximum stay.

