Revealed: Council confirms new situation for Harrogate drivers over AppyParking system

Responding to concerns raised by some motorists who had who signed up to the revolutionary smart parking app after Harrogate became the first town in the UK to adopt the new system in 2019, a council spokesperson said: “There will be no change to the “park and pay by app” service.

“Existing customers of the service will be able to use their existing credentials to log in to a new new AppyParking+ app.

"Their account information will transfer across automatically.

North Yorkshire Council has confirmed the situation over AppyParking in Harrogate.

"It’s a simple process which makes the migration for customers in Harrogate as seamless as possible.”

AppyParking gives app users a real-time map of available spaces and allows motorists to pay for the exact minutes they are parked.

