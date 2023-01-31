News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Retro Yorkshire train stations: Amazing photos show what trains and railway stations in Yorkshire looked like in the early 20th century

From manufacturing work on trains in Doncaster to people camping alongside the railway line in Harrogate, these photos show what Yorkshire train stations looked like in the early 20th century.

By Liana Jacob
2 minutes ago

The train stations pictured below date back to the early to late 19th century and have contributed to the transport industry in Yorkshire. The first train station built in Yorkshire was opened in 1834 and since then stations were built in York, Sheffield, Wakefield and Scarborough.

Railways also contributed to the expansion of Rowntree’s Cocoa Works, founded by Henry Isaac Rowntree in 1862 and by 1900 the railways and confectionery had become York’s two major industries.

1. Scarborough Railway Station

Crowds of day-trippers and holidaymakers arriving on a platform at Scarborough railway station in 1913.

Photo: Alfred Hind Robinson / Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Photo Sales

2. Woodhouse Railway Station Disaster

A damaged engine of the Great Central Railway after the disaster at Woodhouse near Sheffield in February 1908. Just after midnight on Saturday 29th, a rear end collision occurred between two engines on the Great Central Railway between Woodhouse East and West Junctions.

Photo: Topical Press Agency / Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Photo Sales

3. Wakefield Railway Station

An LNER train arrived at Wakefield railway station in August 1927.

Photo: E. Bacon / Topical Press Agency / Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Photo Sales

4. Ripon Train Station

London and North-Eastern Railway locomotive at the City Of Ripon circa 1930.

Photo: Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
YorkshireDoncasterHarrogateYorkScarborough