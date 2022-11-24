Resurfacing work on major road in Harrogate district set to start next week
Work to repair the surface of a major road in the Harrogate district will start next week and will include a number of lane closures and speed restrictions.
National Highways will be carrying out patching repairs on the southbound carriageway between junction 49 (Dishforth) and junction 51 (Leeming Bar) from Tuesday, November 29 until mid-December.
Ted Chamberlain, National Highways Project Manager, said: “This work will ensure that we continue to provide our customers with a safe, smooth carriageway.
"We’ll be working overnight using a combination of full closures and lane closures.
Most Popular
"This will minimise disruption to the peak traffic flows during the day.
“When lane closures are in place there will be a 50mph speed restriction to protect road users and our workers.
"We advise drivers to anticipate delays and allow extra time for their journeys.”
During full closures, a local signed diversion will be in place using the A6055 which runs parallel to the A1.