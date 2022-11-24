Resurfacing work on major road in Harrogate district set to start next week

National Highways will be carrying out patching repairs on the southbound carriageway between junction 49 (Dishforth) and junction 51 (Leeming Bar) from Tuesday, November 29 until mid-December.

Ted Chamberlain, National Highways Project Manager, said: “This work will ensure that we continue to provide our customers with a safe, smooth carriageway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ll be working overnight using a combination of full closures and lane closures.

National Highways will be carrying out resurfacing work on a major North Yorkshire road from next week

"This will minimise disruption to the peak traffic flows during the day.

“When lane closures are in place there will be a 50mph speed restriction to protect road users and our workers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We advise drivers to anticipate delays and allow extra time for their journeys.”