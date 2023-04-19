News you can trust since 1836
Relief for Harrogate’s potholes problem as £6.5 million repair programme is announced for North Yorks

A new £6.5 million programme is to be introduced to tackle one of the biggest blight on Harrogate’s roads – and one of motorists’ biggest bugbears.

By Graham Chalmers
Published 19th Apr 2023, 09:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 09:53 BST

The £6,581,600 in funding from the Government will see a total of 131,632 potholes fixed across North Yorkshire.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones welcomed the new cash to solve a problem which was high on his constituents’ list of.

“It seems almost everyday someone contacts me about poorly-maintained roads and the damage they are causing to vehicles,” said Mr Jones.

The £6,581,600 in funding from the Government will see a total of 131,632 potholes fixed across North Yorkshire.
"Some of our roads have very bad potholes and I will be campaigning to make sure Harrogate and Knaresborough gets its fair share of this new fund.”

"It is good that North Yorkshire Council is also resurfacing the worst roads this year.”

It’s the second major tranche of cash to improve roads in the Harrogate district to be announced in recent weeks.

Last month saw North Yorkshire Council unveil its 2023 resurfacing programme which will include Leeds Road between the Prince of Wales and St George’s roundabouts, Coppice Avenue and Newby Crescent, among others.

Nationally, the Government is investing £200 million to fix four million potholes across England.

The funding builds on the £2.7 billion of highways maintenance funding already committed between tax years 2022 and 2025.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “This latest round of funding shows we are committed to supporting all road users – from motorists to cyclists and bus passengers – and making journeys smoother and safer for all.”

