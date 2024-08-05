Reduced 50mph speed limit on A61 between Ripon and Harrogate could be introduced by spring 2025

The councillor in charge of transport at North Yorkshire Council says a 50mph speed limit on a deadly section of the A61 could be introduced by spring 2025.

Several collisions have occurred on the key route between the city and Harrogate, with cars often performing dangerous manoeuvres to overtake slow-moving vehicles like tractors.

Almost a year ago, a Ukrainian family of three were killed near South Stainley, which led to calls for the road to be made safer.

North Yorkshire Council, which has responsibility for highways in the county, has been seeking views on reducing the speed limit on a section of the road, between Ripley roundabout and towards Ripon, from 60mph to 50mph.

Some of the road is already 50mph, including the section that passes through Wormald Green.

North Yorkshire Council’s Conservative executive member for highways and transport, Coun Keane Duncan, said the incident in September 2023 forced the council to act.

He said since then, traffic surveys have shown that the average speed on the road is already lower than 50mph.

Coun Duncan said: “The proposed 50mph speed limit will better reflect the road conditions, which should improve safety for all road users on the A61.”

He said the council has been working closely with North Yorkshire Police on the proposals, which could include further improvements to the road.

Coun Duncan added: “Public responses will be considered as part of the decision-making process. If approved, we intend to introduce the 50mph speed limit and improved signage later this financial year.

“Work on an in-depth study of the A61 to establish further improvements is being undertaken and it is hoped these will be implemented next year.”

Councillors on Ripon City Council, which has an advisory role on highways matters, met at the town hall last month and agreed to send an objection regarding the proposed new speed limit.

Coun Peter Horton said a lower speed limit could further frustrate motorists and be more dangerous.

Coun Horton said: “If you are driving at 50mph and come up to a slow-moving truck at 40mph and want to keep within the speed limit, you may not be able to overtake. It’s more dangerous. It will increase the volume of traffic and queues.”

The council will make a final decision on whether to implement the speed limit later this year.