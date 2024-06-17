Re-opening date confirmed for A59 at Kex Gill following extensive repair scheme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of the main routes in the Harrogate District which has been closed due to a landslip is set to re-open this weekend following an extensive repair scheme.

North Yorkshire Council’s highways team was forced to close the A59 at Kex Gill in February, after the start of the year was one of the wettest on record.

The prolonged wet weather made conditions even more challenging on the road, which is a key route linking the east and west of the country.

The repair scheme involved the installation of more than 85 metres of steel sheets – known as piles – to create a structural wall.

The road behind the sheet piles was then reconstructed, along with drainage works and the relocation of telephone cables.

This week will see resurfacing take place, with the road expected to re-open on Saturday morning (June 22).

North Yorkshire Council’s corporate director of environment, Karl Battersby, said: “We thank residents and businesses for their continued patience whilst these essential works come to an end.

“During the repair scheme we extended working hours to ensure the road can be re-opened as soon as possible.

“Our focus can now turn to the multi-million pound re-alignment project.

“The latest landslip proves more than ever that the scheme is essential to ensure the future of this key east-west route.”

Kex Gill has a history of landslips and over the years there have been many unplanned and costly closures.