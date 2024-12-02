Rail passengers across Yorkshire told to ‘check before you travel’ in December and during Christmas period

By Lucy Chappell
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 09:45 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Northern has advised its customers across Yorkshire to ‘check before you travel’ in December and over the Christmas period due to planned engineering works and the potential for short notice cancellations.

Northern says customers planning to travel should check as close to their journey time as possible, as some previously planned services may not run or may operate at different times.

Network Rail has also announced engineering projects will affect services on various routes across the Northern network.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If Northern is forced to cancel services, it will look to provide rail replacement services for customers where possible.

Northern has advised its customers across Yorkshire to ‘check before you travel’ in December and over the Christmas period due to planned engineering works and the potential for short notice cancellationsNorthern has advised its customers across Yorkshire to ‘check before you travel’ in December and over the Christmas period due to planned engineering works and the potential for short notice cancellations
Northern has advised its customers across Yorkshire to ‘check before you travel’ in December and over the Christmas period due to planned engineering works and the potential for short notice cancellations

Matt Rice, Chief Operating Officer at Northern, said: “Across the rail network, the Christmas period is an opportunity for Network Rail to carry out engineering.

"For those wanting to travel over this time, we are asking them to check their journey as close to the day or travel as possible to see if these works will affect their journey.”

For all the latest information on routes affected by engineering works, ticket acceptance and refunds, customers are asked to visit northernrailway.co.uk/christmas-engineering

Related topics:Rail passengersNetwork RailYorkshireMatt Rice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice