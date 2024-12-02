Rail passengers across Yorkshire told to ‘check before you travel’ in December and during Christmas period

Northern has advised its customers across Yorkshire to ‘check before you travel’ in December and over the Christmas period due to planned engineering works and the potential for short notice cancellations.

Northern says customers planning to travel should check as close to their journey time as possible, as some previously planned services may not run or may operate at different times.

Network Rail has also announced engineering projects will affect services on various routes across the Northern network.

If Northern is forced to cancel services, it will look to provide rail replacement services for customers where possible.

Matt Rice, Chief Operating Officer at Northern, said: “Across the rail network, the Christmas period is an opportunity for Network Rail to carry out engineering.

"For those wanting to travel over this time, we are asking them to check their journey as close to the day or travel as possible to see if these works will affect their journey.”

For all the latest information on routes affected by engineering works, ticket acceptance and refunds, customers are asked to visit northernrailway.co.uk/christmas-engineering