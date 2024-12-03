Rail companies join forces to offer students in North Yorkshire huge discount on school commute

By Duncan Atkins
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 09:53 BST
Rail companies Northern and TransPennine Express have joined forces on a ticket scheme designed to get more students commuting to school by rail.

The U16 Education Season Ticket scheme, which Northern has run for several years, will now extend to a number of TransPennine Express services across the region.

It offers a 50% discount on the regular price of a child ticket on all Northern services and TransPennine Express services between:

- York to Leeds, Seamer and Scarborough

Youngsters community by rail.placeholder image
Youngsters community by rail.

- Malton to York and Scarborough

- Northallerton to Middlesbrough and York

- Thirsk to York and Darlington

- Hull to Huddersfield and Manchester (Deansgate, Oxford Road, Piccadilly & Victoria)

- Darlington to Northallerton

- Yarm to Middlesbrough

- Stockport to Manchester (Deansgate, Oxford Road, Piccadilly & Victoria)

- Carlisle to Penrith

- Grimsby to Scunthorpe

Alex Hornby, the new commercial and customer director at Northern who joined the train operator last month, said: “Northern has a long-running campaign to encourage students to convert their commute from road to rail – and we’re delighted to extend the scheme to even more stations by joining forces with our colleagues at TransPennine Express.”

Darren Higgins, commercial director at TransPennine Express, said: “We’re pleased to be able to work with Northern to bring this fantastic offer to students which provides a significant saving on the cost of the school commute – and Education Season tickets can be used at weekends and bank holidays too.”

Visit northernrailway.co.uk/tickets/educational-season for more information and details of how to buy a ticket.

