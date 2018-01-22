Praise for emergency services after eight-car collision near Ripon

An eight-car collision and fire closed part of the A1M near Ripon yesterday afternoon.

It happened on the northbound carriageway between junctions 49 and 50 near Baldersby, and North Yorkshire Police announced that the road was reopened just before 8.30pm.

Two drivers sustained minor injuries, and North Yorkshire Police Traffic Constable David Minto took to Twitter to thank members of the emergency services who "pulled together at the scene."

Diversions were in place while the car fire was being dealt with, and the motorists involved in the collision were being checked over.