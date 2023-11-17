Popular Christmas market in Harrogate district set for record visitor numbers with £2 rail deal
Rail operator Northern has announced a new festive initiative to put four pop-up markets across Yorkshire on its ‘Christmas List’ - with a special £2 advance ticket to encourage more people to visit.
Among the four major events in the county the company, which is the UK’s second largest train operator, has singled out to support in this way is the Knaresborough Christmas Market Weekend.
Running from Saturday, December 2 to Sunday, December 3, this volunteer-led, popular annual event will see the cobble stones of this historic town centre filled with almost 60 stalls selling seasonal goods, decorations, cards, gifts and the best of locally-sourced produce.
That’s not to forget a range of other great visitor activities being laid on by independent shops and a range of heritage sites in Knaresborough.
As always, the Christmas event’s finale will feature a fantastic firework display against the dramatic backdrop of Knaresborough’s famous viaduct and the Nidd Gorge.
Thanks to Northern, the special £2 tickets offer, which are available to children for just £1, will be available in each direction on railway services between Leeds and York to Knaresborough on Saturday, December 2 and Sunday, December 3 to coincide with Knaresborough Christmas Market Weekend.
Mark Powles, Northern’s commercial and customer director, said: “We know some of the big cities across our network can get pretty crowded this time of year, so we wanted to do something to encourage people to try an alternative location instead.
“Christmas Markets make a huge contribution to the winter economy of local towns and we hope these special £2 tickets encourage more people to ‘go do their thing’ at these four pop-up markets across Yorkshire.”
The £2 tickets are only available on Northern services and must be bought three days in advance of travel from the Northern website or app.
For anyone unable to buy their tickets online, they can do so via telephone on 0344 811 5111.
For more information, visit: https://www.northernrailway.co.uk/days-out/small-town-christmas-markets