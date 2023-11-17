Popular Christmas market in Harrogate district set for record visitor numbers with £2 rail deal

One of the Harrogate district’s most authentic Christmas markets may be set to attract record-breaking visitor numbers thanks to a £2 rail ticket price cut.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rail operator Northern has announced a new festive initiative to put four pop-up markets across Yorkshire on its ‘Christmas List’ - with a special £2 advance ticket to encourage more people to visit.

Among the four major events in the county the company, which is the UK’s second largest train operator, has singled out to support in this way is the Knaresborough Christmas Market Weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running from Saturday, December 2 to Sunday, December 3, this volunteer-led, popular annual event will see the cobble stones of this historic town centre filled with almost 60 stalls selling seasonal goods, decorations, cards, gifts and the best of locally-sourced produce.

Among the four major Yorkshire festive events rail operator Northern has singled out for a £2 ticket travel offer is the Knaresborough Christmas Market Weekend. (Picture contributed)

That’s not to forget a range of other great visitor activities being laid on by independent shops and a range of heritage sites in Knaresborough.

As always, the Christmas event’s finale will feature a fantastic firework display against the dramatic backdrop of Knaresborough’s famous viaduct and the Nidd Gorge.

Thanks to Northern, the special £2 tickets offer, which are available to children for just £1, will be available in each direction on railway services between Leeds and York to Knaresborough on Saturday, December 2 and Sunday, December 3 to coincide with Knaresborough Christmas Market Weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Powles, Northern’s commercial and customer director, said: “We know some of the big cities across our network can get pretty crowded this time of year, so we wanted to do something to encourage people to try an alternative location instead.

“Christmas Markets make a huge contribution to the winter economy of local towns and we hope these special £2 tickets encourage more people to ‘go do their thing’ at these four pop-up markets across Yorkshire.”

The £2 tickets are only available on Northern services and must be bought three days in advance of travel from the Northern website or app.

For anyone unable to buy their tickets online, they can do so via telephone on 0344 811 5111.