Popular bus service from Harrogate to Skipton to run again following reopening of A59 at Kex Gill

The popular Saturday bus service from Harrogate to Skipton will be running again from this weekend.

DalesBus 59 will again run from Harrogate to Skipton every Saturday from June 22, following the reopening of the A59 at Kex Gill.

It will be calling at The Nelson Inn, Blubberhouses and Bolton Bridge.

Buses will leave Harrogate Bus Station at 9.45, 11.45, 14.45 and 16.45, returning from Skipton Bus Station at 10.45, 12.45, 15.45 and 17.45.

With the return of the 59, the full summer Dalesbus timetable is now in operation.

For 2024 this includes improved Eastern DalesBus service 825 running every Sunday and Bank Holiday until Octber 6, providing lots of day-out opportunities for walking and sight-seeing in and around the Nidderdale National Landscape.

The bus leaves Knaresborough Bus Station at 9.55 and Harrogate Bus Station at 10.15, running via Ripley, Brimham Rocks, Fountains Abbey, Galphay, Grewelthorpe, Hackfall, Masham, Jervaulx Abbey, Middleham and Leyburn to Richmond.

The return journey leaves Richmond at 15.15.

These services join the other DalesBus services from Harrogate which run all-year round – service 24 to Pateley Bridge in the Nidderdale National Landscape which runs daily (with onward connections from Pateley Bridge to Upper Nidderdale and Grassington on Summer Sundays and Bank Holidays), and service 74 to Ilkley, Bolton Abbey and Grassington in the Yorkshire Dales National Park which runs every Saturday.

The national cap on bus fares applies to all local bus services, so the single fare for any journey is just £2.

For more information about the services, visit www.dalesbus.org