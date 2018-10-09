Police warning motorists to avoid major road between Harrogate and York after serious collision

Motorists are still being warned to avoid the A59 near Moor Monkton after a serious collision which closed the road in both directions.

The road, which is a major commuter route between York and Harrogate was closed in both directions by police after the incident at around 4am today, October 9.

Police have now re-opened the road in both directions but Harrogate officers are warning that there is still heavy traffic in the area and that the route should be avoided if possible.

Motorists were re-directed through Wetherby during the closure.