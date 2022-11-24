Police close road between Harrogate and York following serious crash
North Yorkshire Police have closed the A59 in both directions at Kirk Hammerton due to a serious road traffic collision.
By Lucy Chappell
31 minutes ago - 1 min read
The closures are in place from Station Road to York Road and Maston Lane to York Road.
Motorists are being advised to find an alternative route if they are travelling between Harrogate and York this morning.
The collision was reported to police at 5.49am this morning.
Most Popular
We will update this story as we get more information from North Yorkshire Police.