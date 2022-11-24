News you can trust since 1836
Police close road between Harrogate and York following serious crash

North Yorkshire Police have closed the A59 in both directions at Kirk Hammerton due to a serious road traffic collision.

By Lucy Chappell
31 minutes ago - 1 min read

The closures are in place from Station Road to York Road and Maston Lane to York Road.

Motorists are being advised to find an alternative route if they are travelling between Harrogate and York this morning.

The collision was reported to police at 5.49am this morning.

Police have closed the A59 between Harrogate and York in both directions following a serious road traffic collision

We will update this story as we get more information from North Yorkshire Police.

