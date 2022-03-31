Police close A59 between Harrogate and Knaresborough following minibus collision

The incident occurred near Forest Lane Head at around 9.30am this morning (Thursday, March 31).

The pedestrian, a man aged in his 70s, suffered a serious head injury and has been taken to hospital by ambulance.

He was conscious and breathing following the incident.

A man has suffered serious head injuries in a minibus collision between Harrogate and Knaresborough

Diversions have been put in place while collision investigators examine the scene.

Witnesses or motorists with dash-cam footage are asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option one, and speak to the Force Control Room.