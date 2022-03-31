Police close A59 between Harrogate and Knaresborough following minibus collision
The A59 is currently closed between Bogs Lane in Harrogate and Long Walk in Knaresborough while police investigate a serious collision involving a pedestrian and a minibus.
By Lucy Chappell
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 1:27 pm
Updated
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 1:42 pm
The incident occurred near Forest Lane Head at around 9.30am this morning (Thursday, March 31).
The pedestrian, a man aged in his 70s, suffered a serious head injury and has been taken to hospital by ambulance.
He was conscious and breathing following the incident.
Diversions have been put in place while collision investigators examine the scene.
Witnesses or motorists with dash-cam footage are asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option one, and speak to the Force Control Room.
Quote reference NYP-31032022-0111.