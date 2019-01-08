Police appeal after collision

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a collision on A661 Harrogate Road near Spofforth on December 30.

A North Yorkshire force spokesman said a black BMW 3 series, heading in the Harrogate direction at about 4.45pm and driven by a 23-year-old man from the Wetherby area, left the road coming to rest in a ditch.

“The driver was taken by ambulance to Leeds General Hospital and discharged following treatment.”

Police are appealing for information about a grey Volkswagen van seen travelling in the same direction as the BMW at the time.

“We are appealing for witnesses to the collision, or anyone who recalls seeing the BMW or any other vehicle prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Steve James TC117. Or email steve.james117@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number NYP 30122018-0287.