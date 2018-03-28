Passengers saved from rail strike stress as Harrogate Bus Company offers free travel

Commuters relying on trains will not have to worry about a planned rail strike tomorrow (March 29) thanks to a free travel offer by Harrogate Bus Company.

The industrial action by Northern Rail staff means that no rail services will depart from or arrive into Harrogate station before 7am or after 7pm.

But Harrogate Bus Company, the town's branch of travel giant, Transdev, has said that anyone with a valid rail ticket between Harrogate to Leeds can instead travel on the 36 bus, free of charge.

Transdev CEO Alex Hornby said: “We know just how stressful it can be when trains are affected on strike days, and we feel we should do our bit to help commuters make it to work without worrying about how they’re going to get there.

“We go to great efforts to ensure we provide a pleasant and comfortable environment on buses people want to be seen on, and we are sure that rail users will be impressed with what they experience on the 36.”

The 36 service, which goes between Ripon, Harrogate and Leeds, was recently upgraded to a 'turn up and go' timetable with buses departing every 10 minutes.

As well as boasting leather seats, free WiFi, USB charging points, the 36 also runs weekday services from Harrogate bus station leaving as early as 5.15am and arriving back past midnight.