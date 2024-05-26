Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU) team is reminding passengers and road users to plan their journeys ahead of time, as major improvement works are carried out between Leeds and York from Sunday, May 26 until Monday, June 3.

The TRU team will be replacing the railway bridge deck over the A162 London Road between Sherburn-in-Elmet and Barkston Ash.

The bridge, which was opened in 1869 by the North Eastern Railway, needs replacing with a stronger bridge deck. Carrying out this work before the line’s electrification will enable more frequent, faster, heavier passenger and freight trains to run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Sellers, senior sponsor for the Transpennine Route Upgrade, said: “These improvement works form a major part of the programme as we take a step closer to full electrification of the Transpennine route.

The TRU team will be replacing the railway bridge deck over the A162 London Road between Sherburn-in-Elmet and Barkston Ash

“We’d like to remind passengers and road users to plan their journey in advance as train services and road access will be disrupted and thank them for their patience as we deliver these essential upgrades.”

The A162 London Road beneath the bridge will be closed from 8am on Sunday, May 26 until 12.01am on Monday, June 3 to allow for the work to take place.

A diversion route for cars and HGVs via the A1(M) will be in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam added: “We’d like to remind road users to follow the signed diversionary route as opposed to sat-nav, in order to minimise the amount of traffic on the narrow roads through the nearby communities of Church Fenton and Barkston Ash.”

The bridge was opened in 1869 by the North Eastern Railway

A minibus shuttle will be provided for pedestrians to link either side of the bridge, as the footpath beneath it will be closed.

The bridge deck will be replaced between Tuesday, May 28 and Friday, May 31.

As well as the A162 London Road closure, some trains between Leeds and York will be diverted via Castleford during these dates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Church Fenton and Ulleskelf stations will be served by rail replacement buses to York and to Micklefield for rail connections to and from Leeds. They will continue to be served by train services between York, Selby and Hull as usual.

Passengers are advised to check before they travel at National Rail Enquiries or with their train operator. The line will re-open to train services on Saturday, June 1.

Chris Nutton, major projects director at TransPennine Express, said: “The bridge work taking place at Barkston Ash between Micklefield and Church Fenton is essential for the delivery of the Transpennine Route Upgrade.

“While this work is being carried out, TransPennine Express will operate an amended timetable on our North route services and divert trains between Leeds and York via a diversionary route, with slightly longer journey times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We'd like to advise customers to check before they travel.”

This essential work was initially planned to take place during the Christmas period, but high winds meant it was unsafe to operate the large crane needed to move the bridge deck into place.