Councillors want to warn residents that there is now an automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) camera in place in the car park at the Nidderdale Showground.

Nidderdale Agricultural Society (NAS), who own the land, previously had a contract with Harrogate Borough Council (HBC) which brought an annual permit purchased at £12, enabling use of the car park free of charge.

The contract had recently come to an end and subsequently has not been renewed. This means that people who have purchased the permit earlier this year will not receive the full use of the permit they were promised.

Coun Stanley Lumley. Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet member for culture, tourism and sport, said: "It is my understanding the agricultural society who own the land decided not to renew the lease with Harrogate Borough Council and instead contracted with a commercial company to manage the site.”

Coun Lumley said he would like it to be clear that it was not HBC’s decision not to renew the contract.

He added: “This was a shock and disappointment to me. Harrogate Borough Council have provided Pateley Bridge with a valuable asset to the town, that we welcome visitors and parking is an essential need especially during the holiday season.”

The permits system has worked well for residents who drop in and out of the town throughout their working days. This has potentially created a problem where there was not one to begin with.

Please read signs installed to avoid the harsh new charges. The local council are tackling the issue.

“When we were selling the parking permit to local residents for short stay visits it was eligible for parking at all the Harrogate Borough Council parking sites in the town. We had no idea a change in the showground was due, we provided permits in good faith,” Coun Lumley said.

“I think it is a great shame this change has happened and I hope people who will have been parking there for many years aren’t caught out and fined.”

The councillors are actively pursuing the changes and hope to inform residents in the near future surrounding the new system that is working to better suit those living in the area.

Coun Andrew Murday expressed his concern. He said: “This is not the most effective system and needs to be reviewed and reset to encourage visitors and residents into the area to further encourage trade.”

Martin Smith, chairman of Nidderdale Show Agricultural Society (NSAS), said in a statement about the change: “HBC had the chance to renew the 21 year lease hold with NSAS but did not apply to do so.

“We do not intend to make a small fortunate out of the revenue from the parking, this is why we agreed not to charge any more despite being advised to. This is still the very reasonable cost of just £1.80.

“We were in between a rock and a hard place when the decision was made. The cameras were installed very quickly and in hindsight we wish we had been able to inform people sooner. Following a recent meeting we have made a deal with the private company to install a card machine by mid-January. If this is not installed on time we will shut the gates until it is in working order to avoid any further upset.”

The NSAS is a locally run society and assures residents the situation has not gone unnoticed and is being dealt with imminently.

“We understand that unfortunately some people have prepaid car park passes, which are no longer viable for the showground car park, but these could be used in the other car parks in Pateley Bridge,” added Mr Smith.

"There is a window of 10 minutes to park, pay or leave. Failure to do this unfortunately results in a fine which in no way is charged by the show society.”

NSAS do not receive the revenue for the current fines and have said that previously the parking funds were received by HBC.

“At least with the new lease what we do receive from the parking meters, will go straight back towards the maintenance of the land here in Nidderdale.”