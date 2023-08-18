Councillor Paul Haslam, a Conservative who represents Bilton and Nidd Gorge on North Yorkshire Council, has revealed on his Facebook page a schedule of when the resurfacing work will take place.

Here are the locations and dates for the resurfacing programme across the area...

North Park Road, Harrogate

A number of roads across the Harrogate district are set to undergo maintenance work as part of a resurfacing programme

Monday 21 August till Friday 1 September (7pm till midnight)

21, 22, 24, 25 and 29 – combination of two-way lights and road closure during working hours

23, 30, 31 and 1 – road closure during working hours

Access for residents will be maintained

A61 Leeds Road, Harrogate (Prince of Wales Roundabout to St Georges Road Roundabout)

Monday 29 August till Friday 15 September (7pm till midnight)

There will be a road closure during working hours (access for residents will be maintained)

A658 Harrogate Road, Harrogate

Thursday 14 September till Friday 22 September (9pm till 5am)

There will be a road closure during working hours (access for residents will be maintained)

High Bridge, Knaresborough

Wednesday 20 September till Friday 29 September (7pm till midnight)

There will be a road closure during working hours (access for residents will be maintained)

B6163 Briggate, Knaresborough

Friday 29 September till Monday 9 October (7.30am till 5.30pm)

There will be a road closure during working hours (access for residents will be maintained)

Dragon Road Area, Harrogate

(Dragon Road / Back of Dragon Road / Dragon Terrace / Rear of Dragon Terrace / Dragon Avenue / Dragon Parade/ Mornington Terrace / Mornington Terrace)

Monday 9 October till Wednesday 11 October (7.30am till 5.30pm)

There will be a road closure during working hours (access for residents will be maintained)

Coppice Way, Harrogate

Thursday 12 October till Wednesday 18 October (7.30am till 5.30pm)

There will be a road closure during working hours (access for residents will be maintained)

Harewood Road, Harrogate

Thursday 19 till Friday 20 October (7.30am till 5.30pm)

There will be a road closure during working hours (access for residents will be maintained)

Priest Lane, Ripon

Monday 23 till Tuesday 31 October (7.30am till 5.30pm)

There will be a road closure during working hours (access for residents will be maintained)

A61 Dallamires Lane, Ripon

Monday 30 October till Friday 3 November (7pm till midnight)

There will be a road closure during working hours (access for residents will be maintained)