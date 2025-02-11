Northern train services see digital ticket usage soar to over 70 per cent in latest milestone

The number of customers using digital tickets on Northern trains has hit a monthly high - at over 70 per cent (71.45 per cent) of all journeys between 5 January and 1 February.

On its highest single day, the number was almost 80 per cent (79.5 per cent).

It follows significant investment by Northern in its digital ticket infrastructure in recent years, making it easier than ever to buy a ticket via its app, website or one of more than 600 ticket vending machines across the network.

For those who prefer a paper ticket, they can still be bought over the counter from ticket offices at staffed stations.

Alex Hornby, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “The demand for digital ticketing is only going in one direction and to exceed 70% of all journeys over the month is a real milestone.

“All of our trains have a conductor on board and by scanning tickets digitally we’re able to track much better where and when customers are travelling, which helps with service planning.

“However, this is a real endorsement from our customers on the convenience of buying tickets on their own devices online and on the Northern app.

"As many stations can be unstaffed, digital ticketing or ticket vending machines can be our customers’ most practical option, but our teams at those stations with ticket offices will continue to provide a friendly, ‘over the counter’ service for those who prefer a paper ticket.”

Rail Minister Lord Hendy added: “The rail ticketing system we inherited was too complicated, and this proves that people want simpler options that make it easier to travel by train.

“We’re listening to passengers and will be introducing even more fare reforms across the country including rolling out contactless ticketing in the North, making our railways simpler, more accessible and more flexible.”

In April 2023, Northern declared the future ‘bright, but not orange’ as it reported the number of orange ‘magstripe’ tickets used across its network dropped by five million.

In June last year, it predicted magstripe tickets could be a museum exhibit within five years as 2.3 million fewer tickets were used by customers making journeys.