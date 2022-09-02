Northern reveals ‘Top 10’ routes still available for £1 as flash sale enters final hours

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The train operator has revealed details of the ‘Top 10’ journeys customers can still book for just £1.

Those routes are:

- Travel between York and Leeds - £1

The Northern £1 flash sale closes at 4pm today (September 2)

- Travel between Hull and Leeds - £1

- Travel between Sheffield and Manchester Piccadilly - £1

- Travel between Preston and Manchester Piccadilly - £1

- Travel between Liverpool and Manchester Piccadilly - £1

- Travel between Knaresborough and Leeds - £1

- Travel between Manchester Piccadilly and Buxton - £1

- Travel between Saltburn and Middlesborough - £1

- Travel between Barrow in Furness and Carlisle - £1

- Travel between Leeds and Hebden Bridge - £1

The £1 tickets are available in both directions between the stations included in the top ten.

Mark Powles, Customer and Commercial Director, said: “This is our way of helping to extend the summer holiday feeling by a further six weeks - getting people through until the start of the October half term.

“As we enter the final hours of our flash sale, I’m pleased to say there are still some great journeys up for grabs for just £1.

"Customers have until 4pm today to buy their tickets.”

The £1 fares are available on bookings made online or through the Northern app, whilst stocks last, for travel between Tuesday, September 6 and Thursday, October 20.