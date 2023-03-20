News you can trust since 1836
Northern rail launches special guide for Harrogate as part of English Tourism Week 2023

Harrogate is to feature in a series of new guides by Northern rail operator as part of English Tourism Week 2023.

By Graham Chalmers
Published 20th Mar 2023, 08:57 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 08:57 GMT

The online 'Go Do Your Thing After Work' guides are aimed at helping customers working in Harrogate, Middlesbrough and York make the most of their free time after work.

The new series of guides by the major rail operator have been released during English Tourism Week 2023, which launched last Friday and runs until Sunday, March 26.

They showcase the best things the destinations have to offer once the working day is done, including unwinding over some great food and drink in the town’s hospitality sector.

Harrogate is to feature in a series of new guides by Northern rail operator.
The 'Go Do Your Thing After Work' guide also seeks to highlight the benefit of commuting to work on the train.

Customers can now buy a Flexi Season ticket that allows eight days of travel in 28 days, at any time between any two stations - offering flexibility and savings for anyone now working fewer days in the office.

Unlike traditional season tickets, passengers only pay for the days you travel on - making them perfect for people now working from home a couple of days a week.

They also represent a saving versus individual Standard Anytime Day Returns.

English Tourism Week is an annual celebration of tourism in England that seeks to highlight the importance, value and vast contribution that the sector makes to the UK economy.

Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with 2,500 services a day.

