Northern Powergrid warn residents of traffic disruption in Harrogate next week

Northern Powergrid, the company responsible for delivering power to 3.9 million homes and businesses across the North East, Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire, is about to start work on connecting a property on Ripon Road, Killinghall in Harrogate to its network.

The work, which is due to start on Monday, January 24, is expected to be completed within ten working days and will provide a new connection from the electricity distributors network to the former Three Horse Shoes pub on Ripon Road.

Northern Powergrid has warned residents to expect delays in Killinghall, Harrogate next week as they begin work on a new electricity connection at the new Tesco store site

Richard Appleyard, Northern Powergrid’s project manager, said: “We’re providing a new electricity connection to the former Three Horse Shoes pub, which is currently being redeveloped into a Tesco store, which will serve Killinghall and the wider local community.

“To enable our team to provide the new connection, we will need to excavate directly in front of the former pub and one or two adjacent properties in each direction along Ripon Road.

"During our work, to ensure the safety of the public, motorists and our team, temporary traffic lights, a short-term walkway and a barrier system will be in place.

"We know this will cause some disruption and we will do everything possible to ensure this is kept to a minimum.

“A short signposted diversion will be in place for local buses and HGVs wishing to turn right from Otley Road towards Harrogate, but cars and vans will be able to access the turning as normal.

"Large vehicles wishing to turn left into Otley Road will need to follow the same diversion via Ripley Roundabout.”

Northern Powergrid has written to those directly impacted by the work, and there are no plans to turn off anyone's power.

Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times, and the company will ensure that any businesses affected can plan to continue to receive their deliveries.