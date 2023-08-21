News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness

Northern issues travel advice to Harrogate train passengers ahead of strike action over bank holiday weekend

Northern has warned passengers planning on travelling over the bank holiday weekend to expect disruption due to industrial action.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 21st Aug 2023, 10:40 BST- 1 min read

The train operator has published a travel advice calendar for Friday 25 till Monday 28 August to highlight when services will be affected.

There will be very limited services on Saturday 26, with only a handful of stations able to offer an hourly service between 8am and 5pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Early morning services on Sunday 27 are also expected to be disrupted due to the impact strikes have on fleet displacement.

Northern has warned passengers to expect disruption over the bank holiday weekend due to strike actionNorthern has warned passengers to expect disruption over the bank holiday weekend due to strike action
Northern has warned passengers to expect disruption over the bank holiday weekend due to strike action
Most Popular

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We know these RMT strikes will cause disruption to the general public.

“Whilst this is only a one-day strike, it falls right in the middle of the busy August bank holiday weekend and will impact people trying to get to major events taking place across region, including Manchester United and Everton football fixtures, York Races, Leeds Festival, Creamfields and Manchester Pride.

“The RMT is still refusing to put the latest pay offer negotiated on behalf of train operators to a vote by their members and it is unfortunate that these strikes continue for their second summer.”

For more information about the strike and the skeleton service in place, visit www.northernrailway.co.uk/travel/strikes