Northern issues travel advice to Harrogate passengers ahead of strike action during school half term holiday

Northern has warned passengers planning on travelling during the school half term holiday to expect disruption due to industrial action.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 24th May 2023, 09:18 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 09:36 BST

Industrial action by ASLEF and the RMT unions will bring fresh disruption to the region’s train services on three days next week.

ASLEF, who largely represent train drivers, will stage their action on Wednesday 31 May and Saturday 3 June and customers are advised to avoid travel on those days.

The RMT union, which represents roles including conductors and station staff, has announced its own action on Friday 2 June.

Northern has warned passengers to expect disruption during the school half term holiday due to strike action
Northern has warned passengers to expect disruption during the school half term holiday due to strike action
On that day, customers are advised to 'check before you travel' as only a limited timetable will be in operation.

Given the impact that strikes have on fleet displacement, early morning and late-night services on Thursday 1 June are also likely to be affected.

The strikes are set to take place during the upcoming half term holiday for hundreds of schools and colleges across the North of England, which runs from Monday 29 May to Friday 2 June.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We apologise, once again, for the disruption this action by ASELF and the RMT will cause to our customers.

Northern has warned passengers to expect disruption during the school half term holiday due to strike action

"This latest round of industrial action looks set to hamper people's opportunity to explore the region during the half term holidays and it's understandably very frustrating.“We all want to see an end to this dispute and the uncertainty that on-going strike action causes to people’s confidence in the railway.”

Just this week, Northern’s new summer timetable came into effect and whilst the overwhelming majority of services remain ‘as is’, the train operator is urging people that make regular trips on the same trains to use the Check My Timetable feature on their website to see details specific to their local station.

For more information about the upcoming strike action, visit https://www.northernrailway.co.uk/travel/strikes

Related topics:AslefHarrogateRMTNorthEngland