Northern Gas Networks set for three week upgrade project in Starbeck

Plan ahead as three weeks of upgrades are scheduled for Starbeck to replace ageing gas pipes, including the gas main underneath the level crossing.

Northern Gas Networks's £30,000 project begins on Monday, March 5, the first of two phases of work to begin on the High Street which will see work taking place between 8am and 5pm. A second round of work will then begin from Monday, March 12, with working hours set for between 7pm and 3am.

Part of this will see work carried out on the Starbeck Level Crossing, where stop and go boards will be used to manage traffic.

Richard White, Business Operational Leader for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We have been working closely with North Yorkshire County Council to carefully plan these works and will be doing all we can to minimise disruption to customers.

“We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience customers may encounter, and thank everyone for their support as we work to complete this project as safely and quickly as possible.”

Shops and businesses will remain open as usual throughout the project.

A 24-hour a day line is available seven days a week if you suspect that you can smell gas, call 0800 111 999.